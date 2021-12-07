Arms manufacturers hit record profits despite economic slump amid Covid-19

STOCKHOLM • The world's biggest weapons manufacturers largely avoided the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 and recorded a growth in profits last year for the sixth year in a row, according to a report published yesterday.

Governments around the world have continued to buy arms during the pandemic and some also passed measures to help their big weapons companies, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri).

Overall, the 100 top weapons companies saw their profits rise by 1.3 per cent from 2019 to a record US$531 billion (S$727.1 billion), despite the global economy contracting by more than 3 per cent.

"Military manufacturers were largely shielded by sustained government demand for military goods and services," said Sipri researcher Alexandra Marksteiner in the institute's annual assessment of arms companies.

"In much of the world, military spending grew and some governments even accelerated payments to the arms industry in order to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis."

The top five arms companies were all from the United States, with Lockheed Martin - which counts F-35 fighter jets and various types of missiles among its bestsellers - consolidating its first place with sales of US$58.2 billion. Britain's BAE Systems, in sixth position, was the highest-placed European company, just ahead of three Chinese groups.

"The rise of China as a major arms producer has been driven by its aim to become more self-reliant in weapons production and by the implementation of ambitious modernisation programmes," the report said.

While China's arms sales have expanded, they still lag behind those of US and British firms, accounting for a total of 13 per cent of the top 100 arms sales last year.

The institute said that the companies had benefited from the broad injection of cash into economies, as well as specific measures designed to help arms companies, such as accelerated payments or order schedules.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE