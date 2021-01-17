German CDU party

Armin Laschet picked as new leader

Mr Armni Laschet saw off two other candidates in the voting at the Christian Democratic Union's online convention.
Mr Armni Laschet saw off two other candidates in the voting at the Christian Democratic Union's online convention.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Germany's dominant party voted for continuity yesterday by electing Mr Armin Laschet as leader, opting for the candidate who most resembles outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel in policy and style.

Mr Laschet, 59, head of the country's most populous state, beat a long-time Merkel critic in a run-off at the Christian Democratic Union's online convention.

With Dr Merkel, 66, stepping down after elections in September, there is intense focus on the succession in Berlin as Europe seeks to kick-start a pandemic-ravaged economy, reset transatlantic ties with the incoming US administration and take a larger role on the world stage.

Germany's CDU picks new leader for post-Merkel era

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 17, 2021, with the headline 'Armin Laschet picked as new leader'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 