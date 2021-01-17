Armin Laschet picked as new leader

Germany's dominant party voted for continuity yesterday by electing Mr Armin Laschet as leader, opting for the candidate who most resembles outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel in policy and style.

Mr Laschet, 59, head of the country's most populous state, beat a long-time Merkel critic in a run-off at the Christian Democratic Union's online convention.

With Dr Merkel, 66, stepping down after elections in September, there is intense focus on the succession in Berlin as Europe seeks to kick-start a pandemic-ravaged economy, reset transatlantic ties with the incoming US administration and take a larger role on the world stage.