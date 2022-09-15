Armenia reports truce after new clashes with Azerbaijan

TBILISI, Georgia - A senior Armenian official said late Wednesday a truce was agreed with Azerbaijan after two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the ex-Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

There was no word from Azerbaijan about a truce.

Russia is the pre-eminent diplomatic force in the region, with some 2,000 peacekeepers there. Moscow brokered the deal that ended the 2020 fighting - dubbed the second Karabakh war - in which hundreds died.

Russian news agencies quoted Mr Armen Grigoryan, secretary of Armenia's security council, as telling Armenian television: "Thanks to the involvement of the international community, an agreement has been reached on a ceasefire."

The announcement said the truce had been in effect for several hours.

Armenia's Defence Ministry earlier said skirmishes in border areas have stopped.

Each side blames the other for the fresh clashes.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan previously told Parliament that 105 Armenian servicemen have been killed since the violence began this week.

Azerbaijan reported 50 military deaths on the first day of fighting.

Mr Grigory Karasin, a senior member of Russia's Upper House of Parliament, told the RIA news agency that the truce was clinched largely through Russian diplomatic efforts. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Mr Pashinyan, he said.

Mr Putin appealed for calm after the violence erupted and other countries called for restraint on both sides.

In his address to Parliament, Mr Pashinyan said his country appealed to the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation to help restore its territorial integrity.

"If we say that Azerbaijan has carried out aggression against Armenia, it means that they have managed to establish control over some territories," Russia's Tass agency quoted him as saying.