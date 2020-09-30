Armenia publishes photos of wreckage it says is SU-25 warplane shot down by Turkish F-16 jet

YEREVAN (REUTERS) - Armenia posted pictures on an online government platform on Wednesday (Sept 30) of the wreckage of a plane it said was a SU-25 warplane shot down by a Turkish fighter jet on Sept 29.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied Yerevan's claim that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down the Armenian plane, killing the pilot.

On Wednesday Armenia's Defence Ministry named the pilot as Major Valeri Danelin.

Fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh entered a fourth day on Wednesday in the biggest eruption of their decades-old conflict since a 1994 ceasefire.

An aide to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that two Armenian Su-25 fighter jets were destroyed on Sept 29 after crashing into a mountain, and accused Yerevan of lying about one of its planes being shot down.

"Both planes crashed into a mountain and exploded and were destroyed. This shows the Armenian military leadership is not providing accurate information to its citizens and the public," presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev said.