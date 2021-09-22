Passenger takes two people hostage on bus in Germany

BERLIN (REUTERS) - A passenger took two people hostage on a bus on a southern German motorway on Tuesday (Sept 21), a police spokesman said, adding that it was unclear whether the person was armed.

Both hostages were bus drivers, said the spokesman, who gave no further details.

Mass-selling newspaper Bild reported that at around 9.25pm (3.25am on Wednesday, Singapore time), SEK police commandos moved in and three detonations were heard.

“A police helicopter is now illuminating the area,” it added.

The police said in a tweet they had closed off a section of the A9 motorway just south of Nuremberg in Bavaria, but did not say why. Bild said the bus had come from abroad.