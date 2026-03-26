Russia’s Kirishi oil refinery halts operations after drone attack, sources say

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MOSCOW, March 26 - Russia's Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery, one of the largest in the country, halted processing on Thursday following Ukrainian drone attacks that caused fires in some parts of the plant, two industry sources said.

The stoppage is set to exacerbate Russia's oil supply challenges as around 40% of its crude oil exporting capacity has already been shut as a result of drone attacks, seizures of tankers and the Druzhba pipeline closure on the territory of Ukraine.

The sources said two primary as well as some secondary units caught fire after repeated drone attacks. One of the sources said it was hard to estimate the timing for repairs of the damaged units.

Neither could be named because they were not authorised to speak to the press.

Russian oil major Surgutgeftegaz, which controls the refinery, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

MORE THAN 20 DRONES SHOT DOWN, GOVERNOR SAYS

Earlier on Thursday, Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of north-western Leningrad region, said more than 20 drones were shot down over the region, including Kirishi, where the refinery is located.

"The attack is being repelled over the Kirishi district. There is damage in the industrial area," Drozdenko said on Telegram.

He did not specify what part of the industrial area was damaged. The refinery was repeatedly targeted by Ukraine last year.

According to industry sources, the refinery processed 17.5 million metric tons of oil (350,000 barrels per day) in 2024, which amounted to 6.6% of Russia's total oil refining volumes.

It produced 2 million tons of gasoline, 7.1 million tons of diesel, 6.1 million tons of fuel oil and 600,000 tons of bitumen.

Russia's Baltic Sea ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, major exporting outlets, suspended crude oil and oil products loadings after Ukrainian drone attacks on Wednesday, two sources said.

Russian officials said earlier on Wednesday a fire broke out at Ust-Luga after a Ukrainian drone attack. REUTERS