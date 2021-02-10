Are new vaccines needed? Jury is out, says Oxford scientist

LONDON • It is not yet clear whether the world needs a new set of vaccines to fight different variants of the novel coronavirus, but scientists are working on new ones so there is no reason for alarm, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group said yesterday.

"There are definitely new questions about variants that we're going to be addressing. And one of those is: Do we need new vaccines?" Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, told BBC radio. "I think the jury is out on that at the moment, but all developers are preparing new vaccines, so if we do need them, we'll have them available to be able to protect people." Prof Pollard's team developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

South Africa paused a planned roll-out of the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccination after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, stoking fears of a much longer cat-and-mouse battle with the pathogen.

Researchers from the University of Witwatersrand and the University of Oxford said in a prior-to-peer analysis that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provided minimal protection against mild or moderate infection from the South African variant among youth.

"I think there's clearly a risk of confidence in the way that people may perceive you. But as I say, I don't think there is any reason for alarm today," Prof Pollard said. "The really important question is about severe disease, and we didn't study that in South Africa, because that wasn't the point of that study. We were specifically asking questions about young adults."

The so-called South African variant, known by scientists as 20I/501Y.V2 or B1351, is the dominant one in South Africa and is circulating in 41 countries around the world, including the United States. Other major variants include the so-called UK variant, or 20I/501Y.V1, and the Brazilian variant known as P1.

An analysis of infections by the South African variant showed there was only a 22 per cent lower risk of developing mild-to-moderate Covid-19 among those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot versus those given a placebo.

If vaccines do not work as effectively as hoped against new and emerging variants, then the world could be facing a much longer - and more expensive - battle against the virus than previously thought.

Prof Pollard said the South African government was correct to look at how it deploys the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because its original plan was to deploy it in young adults who were not expected to get severe disease.

"It needs a relook at how best to deploy the vaccine," Prof Pollard said.

REUTERS