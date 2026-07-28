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Apartment building in Chekhov near Moscow damaged in drone attack, regional governor says

July 28 - An apartment building in Chekhov near Russian capital Moscow has been hit in a drone attack, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

Vorobyov accompanied his post with a photograph of a tall building with blown-out windows and black smoke rising from its top floors. There were no casualties, Mikhail Sobakin, Chekhov's mayor, said separately on Telegram later.

Defences downed a few dozen drones elsewhere in the region, including in Podolsk, Domodedovo and Kolomna, Vorobyov said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that over 390 drones were heading towards the region between late Monday and early Tuesday, of which 81 were downed close to the Russian capital city. REUTERS