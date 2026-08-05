Anti-Semitism in Britain remains near record levels: Jewish charity

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A sign hangs at the site of a suspected arson attack on a former synagogue in London.

LONDON – Anti-Semitism in Britain remains close to record levels, a charity which provides security for Jewish communities said on Aug 5 , with almost 2,000 incidents recorded in the first six months of 2026.

Two Jewish worshippers were stabbed on a street in the Golders Green area of north London in April in the most notable of the incidents, an attack which police are treating as a terrorism attack.

There was also a spate of arson attacks on Jewish synagogues and premises in London, including the torching of four ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer emergency service.

In total, there were 1,926 anti-Jewish hate incidents between January and June, a rise of 21 per cent percent compared to the same period in 2025, according to the Community Security Trust (CST), which advises Britain’s estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters.

That was the second highest figure ever recorded for the first half of a year, the charity added.

The CST said incidents had spiked following the start of the US and Israeli war with Iran in February, with the British authorities since accusing Tehran of using proxies to carry out attacks in Britain and across Europe. Iran has repeatedly denied any involvement.

“These attacks should concern everyone who cares about Britain and the threats against it, whether state-directed from Iran, or internally driven by Islamist, far right, far left, or other ideological extremes,” the CST’s chief executive Mark Gardner said.

The incidents in 2026 , which also followed an attack on a synagogue in Manchester in 2025 which left two Jewish worshippers dead, has left many Jews in Britain fearful.

Earlier in August, the British government said it would spend £250 million (S$431.1 million) over the next three years to better protect Jewish communities, providing additional officers to help protect schools, synagogues and community centres.

“Anti-Semitism goes against our country’s values and I will do everything in my power to protect our Jewish communities,” policing minister Sarah Jones said. REUTERS