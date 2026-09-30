Antisemitism at UK universities is increasing, security charity says

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LONDON, Sept 30 - Antisemitism at British universities is on the rise, with incidents up nearly 80% from before the October 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel, a report by a charity which provides security advice to Britain's Jewish community said on Wednesday.

• The Community Security Trust (CST) said it had recorded 178 university-related antisemitic incidents between the 2024 to 2026 academic years, with a 14% increase during 2025/26.

• In total there were 95 incidents in 2025/26. That compared to 53 recorded in 2022/23, the last year before the Hamas attacks on Israel and the subsequent Israeli assault on Gaza.

• Most incidents involved abusive behaviour, such as verbal abuse, antisemitic comments, or graffiti aimed at students, staff or Jewish organisations. But there were two incidents of extreme violence in 2024/25 and six assaults across the two-year period.

• During the two years covered by the report, 16 antisemitic incidents were perpetrated by university staff, the CST said.

• "No student should have to choose between expressing their identity and feeling safe on campus, yet for too many Jewish students that remains a reality," British education minister Lucy Powell said. REUTERS