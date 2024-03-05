'Anti-Semitism has no place in Switzerland', president says after stabbing

GENEVA - The Swiss president insisted on March 4 that “anti-Semitism has no place in Switzerland”, after the brutal weekend stabbing of an Orthodox Jewish man, allegedly by a teenager pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group.

“The knife attack in Zurich shocked me,” President Viola Amherd wrote on X, the former Twitter, adding that her thoughts were with the victim and all Jewish citizens in the country.

The 50-year-old Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed in Switzerland’s largest city late on March 2, with police initially saying he had been “critically injured”.

The Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities however told the Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS news agency Monday that the man’s life was no longer in danger.

A police statement on Sunday said the motives for the attack remained unclear but that investigators were looking into the possibility that it was an “anti-Semitic crime”.

A 15-year-old Swiss boy with a Tunisian background is suspected of carrying out the attack, the youth prosecutor’s office said Monday, adding that the teenager was in custody.

Investigators were looking into whether or not the attacker acted alone, it said.

Threatened major attack

The suspect had made a video claiming responsibility for the attack, Zurich cantonal police chief Mario Fehr told a press conference.

In the video, the teenager voices his allegiance to the Islamic State jihadist group and called for fighting Jews around the world, police said, according to Keystone-ATS.

Islamic State did not appear to have immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on its channels.

But the video mentioned by police appeared to be the same as one published by the US SITE Intelligence Group consultancy, which showed a teenaged boy claiming to be a “soldier of the Caliphate”.

In it, the youth threatened a major attack on Jews in Switzerland, saying he would storm a synagogue and “harm as many Jews as possible”, before going into the street and “trying to slaughter” non-Muslims.

Zurich police said Sunday they had hiked security around Jewish institutions as a “precautionary measure”.

The Zurich-based Foundation Against Racism and anti-Semitism said witnesses had heard the alleged perpetrator shout “anti-Semitic slogans that suggest a hate crime”.