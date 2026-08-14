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‘Anti-Russia policy’: Russia rejects Japan’s criticism over Kuril islands visit

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Russian President Vladimir Putin meets residents as he visits the Southern Kuril Island of Iturup, Russia, on Aug 13, 2026.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets residents as he visits the Southern Kuril Island of Iturup, Russia, on Aug 13, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MOSCOW - Moscow on Aug 13 rejected as “unfounded” remarks by Japan following President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Russia’s far-eastern Kuril Islands, which are also claimed by Japan.

“We categorically reject these statements, which we consider politically inappropriate, insulting and, of course, legally unfounded,” said a statement from foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters on Aug 13 that Putin’s visit “offends the sentiments of the Japanese people and is absolutely unacceptable”.

She added: “The Northern Territories are an inherent part of Japan’s territory, both historically and under international law.”

Zakharova denounced what she called Tokyo’s “anti-Russia policy bordering on hostile”.

Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the Japanese prime minister’s remarks were ‘politically inappropriate’, ‘insulting’ and ‘legally unfounded’.

PHOTO: REUTERS

She said the islands had been transferred to the Soviet Union at the end of World War II, in accordance with the agreements of the Allies and the UN charter.

“Russia’s sovereignty and jurisdiction over the islands is no longer in any doubt,” she added.

Zakharova also denounced Japan’s support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and for its adoption of sanctions against Moscow. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.