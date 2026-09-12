Anti-migrant activists, counter-protesters face off in flashpoint UK city

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Police arresting an anti-immigration protester in the city of Portsmouth, southern England, on Sept 12.

LONDON – Hundreds of anti-immigration protesters and counter-demonstrators faced off on Sept 12 in the southern English city of Portsmouth, at closely watched duelling rallies which authorities fear could descend into unrest after violent scenes there on Sept 6.

Anti-migrant protesters calling themselves “patriots” and opponents from the Stand Up To Racism group rallied from around noon, with police announcing a ban on face masks ahead of the gatherings.

Officers kept the two sides apart as they massed on either side of a central square after separate marches through parts of the port city.

It comes after anti-migrant demonstrators – many dressed in black and wearing masks – clashed with police there six days ago after asylum seekers who had crossed the Channel from France in a small boat were landed nearby.

Official vehicles were damaged and a small number of officers were injured, according to police, with the government condemning the scenes as “thuggish”.

Anti-immigration demonstrators (left) confronting police in the English city of Portsmouth on Sept 12. PHOTO: AFP

The day before, hundreds of masked protesters had also massed in Dover, further east, briefly blocking access to the town’s busy Channel port to demonstrate against migrant crossings and also drawing criticism from political leaders.

“We’re making a stand,” retiree Colin O’Malley told AFP as he turned out for the Sept 12 anti-migrant protest, where attendees waved British union jack flags and England’s national St George’s flags.

“We’re sending a message to the government... illegal immigration has got out of hand, and it needs to stop,” he said.

The arrival each year of tens of thousands of migrants aboard small boats has become highly contentious in Britain, relentlessly seized upon by the hard-right and helping fuel growing anti-immigration sentiment.

A woman taking part in the Stand Up To Racism counter-protest in Portsmouth gestures towards protesters from a group known as South Coast Patriots. PHOTO: REUTERS

Those who showed up at the Stand Up To Racism rally chanted “refugees are welcome here” and other slogans.

Attendee John Woods told AFP they were “showing that the far right do not own this city”.

“The vast majority of people are opposed to racism, opposed to far-right thugs marching through our city (and) welcome refugees,” he added.

An anti-immigration demonstrator is detained by police in Portsmouth on Sept 12. PHOTO: AFP

Hampshire Police – responsible for Portsmouth – announced on Sept 11 that it was banning masks at the Sept 12 protests to “reduce opportunities for violence, intimidation and criminality”.

It said the move followed “recent incidents of violence and intimidation by a minority of those who have been intent on disrupting peaceful protest”.

Leaders from across the political spectrum criticised last weekend’s unrest in Portsmouth and Dover, which they blamed on far-right agitators, with interior minister Shabana Mahmood meeting police bosses on Sept 10 to get reassurance they were prepared for further incidents. AFP