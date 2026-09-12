Anti-migrant activists, counter-protesters face off in flashpoint UK city
- Hundreds of anti-immigration protesters and counter-demonstrators clashed in Portsmouth on Sept 12, with police banning masks to prevent violence after previous unrest on Sept 6.
- Anti-migrant groups called for stopping illegal immigration, while opponents from Stand Up to Racism welcomed refugees and opposed far-right actions.
- Authorities and political leaders condemned the violence, with police and government preparing for possible further incidents amid rising anti-immigration tensions in the UK.
AI generated
LONDON – Hundreds of anti-immigration protesters and counter-demonstrators faced off on Sept 12 in the southern English city of Portsmouth, at closely watched duelling rallies which authorities fear could descend into unrest after violent scenes there on Sept 6.
Anti-migrant protesters calling themselves “patriots” and opponents from the Stand Up To Racism group rallied from around noon, with police announcing a ban on face masks ahead of the gatherings.
Officers kept the two sides apart as they massed on either side of a central square after separate marches through parts of the port city.
It comes after anti-migrant demonstrators – many dressed in black and wearing masks – clashed with police there six days ago after asylum seekers who had crossed the Channel from France in a small boat were landed nearby.
Official vehicles were damaged and a small number of officers were injured, according to police, with the government condemning the scenes as “thuggish”.
The day before, hundreds of masked protesters had also massed in Dover, further east, briefly blocking access to the town’s busy Channel port to demonstrate against migrant crossings and also drawing criticism from political leaders.
“We’re making a stand,” retiree Colin O’Malley told AFP as he turned out for the Sept 12 anti-migrant protest, where attendees waved British union jack flags and England’s national St George’s flags.
“We’re sending a message to the government... illegal immigration has got out of hand, and it needs to stop,” he said.
The arrival each year of tens of thousands of migrants aboard small boats has become highly contentious in Britain, relentlessly seized upon by the hard-right and helping fuel growing anti-immigration sentiment.
Those who showed up at the Stand Up To Racism rally chanted “refugees are welcome here” and other slogans.
Attendee John Woods told AFP they were “showing that the far right do not own this city”.
“The vast majority of people are opposed to racism, opposed to far-right thugs marching through our city (and) welcome refugees,” he added.
Hampshire Police – responsible for Portsmouth – announced on Sept 11 that it was banning masks at the Sept 12 protests to “reduce opportunities for violence, intimidation and criminality”.
It said the move followed “recent incidents of violence and intimidation by a minority of those who have been intent on disrupting peaceful protest”.
Leaders from across the political spectrum criticised last weekend’s unrest in Portsmouth and Dover, which they blamed on far-right agitators, with interior minister Shabana Mahmood meeting police bosses on Sept 10 to get reassurance they were prepared for further incidents. AFP