Another debate on Brexit in UK Parliament today

Britain's House of Commons is set to hold another debate on Brexit today, but there is unlikely to be a so-called "meaningful vote" on Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for the country's split with the European Union.

Mrs May has offered to resign if Parliament backs her Brexit deal, but the offer appears to have few takers.

She is facing opposition from not only euro-sceptic hardliners, but also her own allies in Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.

The offer did find some support from euro-sceptics though, including former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

