Another child pulled out alive from rubble, 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

ISTANBUL (XINHUA, AFP, REUTERS) - Turkish rescue workers on Tuesday (Nov 3) rescued another child from under the debris of a building, one day after a three-year-old girl was pulled out alive from a collapsed building, local media reported.

The live footage of the NTV broadcaster showed rescue workers pulling the four-year-old girl out from the rubble on Tuesday, 91 hours after a strong earthquake hit Turkey's western province of Izmir.

A rescuer told NTV that the team found the girl alive in the kitchen of her apartment.

"We have witnessed a miracle in the 91st hour," Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer posted on Twitter. "Along with the great pain we have experienced, we have this joy as well."

On Monday, a three-year-old girl was rescued from a collapsed building, nearly three days after the 6.6-magnitude quake hit the Aegean Sea off the Seferihisar district of Izmir last Friday.

Television footage showed the three-year-old, Elif Perincek, being pulled from the rubble and carried by rescue workers on a stretcher to an ambulance, 65 hours after the earthquake struck. Elif is now recovering in hospital.

Her two sisters and a brother were rescued along with their mother last Saturday, but one of the children subsequently died.

Search and rescue operations have been going on around the clock in the debris of five collapsed buildings in the province, added Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

More than 3,500 tents and 13,000 beds have been supplied to provide temporary shelter, according to the authority.

The earthquake has so far killed 102 people and injured 1,026. It was the deadliest in Turkey since the 2011 quake in the eastern city of Van which killed more than 500 people.