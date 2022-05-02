Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to Lviv city

LVIV (Ukraine) • Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv at the weekend, going to the main railway station to meet people displaced by the war with Russia before leaving after air raid sirens sounded.

"For all of us, this visit has been a surprise," said Lviv regional governor Maxim Kozytski on Telegram, posting photos and videos of the actress playing with children and posing with volunteer workers.

Jolie, 46, is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, which says over 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, representing around 30 per cent of Ukraine's pre-war population. It was not known if Jolie was visiting the country in any official capacity.

During the visit to the station, Jolie met volunteers working with the displaced, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day.

Many of those in the station are children aged two to 10, according to volunteers.

"They must be in shock... I know how trauma affects children, I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them," said Jolie.

At one point during her visit, she tickled a small girl dressed in red, who laughed out in delight. She also posed for photos with the volunteers and some of the children.

When air raid sirens started to sound, Jolie together with her aides walked quickly out of the station and got into a waiting car.

The dressed-down star was also spotted in a Lviv cafe by Ms Maya Pidhoretska, who posted a video on Facebook. "I am having a coffee and I see Angelina Jolie in Lviv," reported the surprised resident.

Last month, in her role as special envoy, Jolie visited Yemen, where millions of people have been displaced by war.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE