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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham sealed a deal in Brussels last week for closer EU ties on emissions markets and trade in agricultural goods, as well as setting up a youth experience programme.

LONDON – Prime Minister Andy Burnham said his government will not lower Britain university fees for European Union students to match domestic levels, setting the stage for a battle with the bloc over the coming six months.

Burnham sealed a deal in Brussels last week for closer EU ties on emissions markets and trade in agricultural goods, as well as setting up a youth experience programme allowing an annual 100,000 young people apiece to study or work in each other’s territory.

But the two sides also kick-started six months of talks on the issue of tuition costs, with the EU signalling the rest of the package wouldn’t be implemented without a deal to equalise fees.

The EU stance “is not the British negotiating position”, Burnham told the House of Commons on Nov 25. “That has not been put on the table. It won’t be put on the table.”

While Burnham was seeking to defuse an accusation from Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch that his government was preparing to make an expensive concession to the EU, it also raises the prospect that discussions with the bloc on the matter will be fraught.

The European Council and European Commission said in a statement last week that they “consider that this agreement is to provide for equal treatment with nationals as regards tuition fees”.

They also said that the deals on emissions, food trade and youth travel “will not precede the conclusion of the negotiations on the supplementing agreement providing for equal treatment on tuition fees”.

Burnham did not rule out discounting fees for EU students, who according to the British Council can pay as much as £38,000 (S$64,072) a year for undergraduate courses in Britain, compared with under £10,000 currently for British students.

The Russell Group of leading universities estimates that equalising fees for EU students with those of domestic ones could cost £570 million a year. BLOOMBERG