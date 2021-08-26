The interior of Lichfield Cathedral bathed in colourful patterns of light during The Great Exhibition: Science light and sound projection show in Lichfield, central England, on Monday. The exhibition bathes the interior of the 900-year-old cathedral in moving light and sound projections that explore the world of science, and the ways in which it has shaped our past, as well as how it will influence our future. Visitors will be treated to a multi-sensory experience that gives them a crash course in the elements, molecules, DNA and the greatest discoveries of humanity.
And then there was light and sound
- Published1 hour ago
