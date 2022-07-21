And now there are two: Sunak faces Truss in run-off

LONDON • Ms Liz Truss ousted Ms Penny Mordaunt in the race to be Conservative leader and Britain's next prime minister, pitching the Foreign Secretary into a final run-off against former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak.

In a ballot of Tory MPs yesterday, Ms Truss won 113 votes to Ms Mordaunt's 105 as the junior trade minister's early momentum stalled. Mr Sunak, whose resignation helped trigger Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demise and who has led in every round, received 137 votes.

The focus now shifts to about 175,000 grassroots Tory members, who will make the final choice before the winner is announced on Sept 5.

A Sunak-Truss duel was widely predicted at the start of the contest, with both considered Conservative heavyweights, having held two of the most senior positions in Mr Johnson's administration.

They supported him through months of turmoil and a police probe into illegal pandemic parties in Downing Street.

But the outgoing Prime Minister's shadow will now hang over them in very different ways. While Ms Truss stayed outwardly loyal, Mr Sunak's dramatic decision to quit on July 5 - moments after then Health Secretary Sajid Javid had done so - set events in motion that would ultimately bring Mr Johnson down.

Mr Sunak has tried to distance himself from his old boss, repeatedly referencing "disagreements". The strategy is to appeal to Tories fed up with the scandal surrounding Mr Johnson - though Mr Sunak is undermined by the fact that like the Prime Minister, he was fined over "partygate".

Meanwhile Ms Truss has faced the opposite challenge, having to justify her decision to stay on in Mr Johnson's caretaker government after dozens of ministers resigned. She even sat next to him in the House of Commons on Monday as he talked up his record in office.

Ms Truss has defended her support, insisting she was bound by the Cabinet's "collective responsibility" when asked about Mr Johnson's controversies.

She will be hoping there are enough Tory members who believe the Prime Minister has been ill-treated by the party after he won an emphatic 80-strong majority in Parliament at the last general election in 2019, the biggest win for the Conservatives since 1987.

Mr Johnson has not publicly endorsed any candidate but close allies, including Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Brexit Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, back Ms Truss. The latest YouGov poll of Tory members also point to a Truss victory.

Ms Truss thanked her supporters yesterday on Twitter: "I'm ready to hit the ground from day one."

Mr Sunak also tweeted: "Grateful that my colleagues have put their trust in me today. I will work night and day to deliver our message around the country."

Ms Mordaunt, who was just eight votes behind the second-placed Ms Truss, called on the party to unite after an often ugly leadership contest so far. Still, members' opinions are volatile and both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss have about six weeks to make their case.

A key question will be whether the tone of the contest will now mellow, after a bruising phase in Westminster that saw candidates turn on one another with a series of smears and attacks.

In a televised debate, Mr Sunak took aim at Ms Truss over her past membership of the opposition Liberal Democrats and support for remaining in the European Union.

"I was just wondering which one you regretted most," he said.

Mr Chris Hopkins, political research director at polling company Savanta ComRes, said: "This has been one of the most unpredictable contests to be the next Conservative leader in recent history.

"This has been very different to recent contests where you have had one clear favourite run away with it."

