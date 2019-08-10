Amsterdam's Schiphol airport experiencing fuelling problems again

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - Amsterdam's Schiphol airport is suffering a fuelling problem that prevented aeroplanes from filling their tanks, a spokesman said on Friday (Aug 9).

National broadcaster NOS reported that the problems were leading to flight delays.

The spokesman could not say how many flights were affected or how long the problem might last.

Fuelling problems at the airport last month led to dozens of flights being cancelled and left thousands of passengers stranded at Europe's third busiest airport.

