Amazon fined $1.75b in Italy for abuse of market dominance

MILAN • Italy's antitrust watchdog said it had fined Amazon €1.13 billion (S$1.75 billion) for alleged abuse of market dominance, in one of the biggest penalties imposed on a US technology giant in Europe.

Amazon said it "strongly disagreed" with the Italian regulator's decision and would appeal.

Global regulatory scrutiny of tech giants has been increasing after a string of scandals over privacy and misinformation, as well as complaints from some businesses over abuse of market power.

As well as Amazon, Alphabet's Google, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft have drawn heightened scrutiny in Europe.

The Italian regulator said in a statement yesterday that Amazon had leveraged its dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces to favour the adoption of its own logistics service - Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) - by sellers active on Amazon.it

The authority said Amazon tied the use of FBA access to a set of exclusive benefits, including the Prime label, that help increase visibility and boost sales on Amazon.it

"Amazon prevents third-party sellers from associating the Prime label with offers not managed with FBA," it said.

The Prime label makes it easier to sell to the more than seven million most loyal and high-spending members of Amazon's loyalty programme.

The antitrust authority also said it would impose corrective steps that will be subjected to a review by a monitoring trustee.

Amazon said FBA "is a completely optional service" and that the majority of third-party sellers on Amazon do not use it.

"When sellers choose FBA, they do so because it is efficient, convenient and competitive in terms of price," the US group said in a statement. "The proposed fine and remedies are unjustified and disproportionate."

The European Commission said it had cooperated closely with the Italian authority on the case, within the framework of the European Competition Network, to ensure consistency with two probes of its own into Amazon's business practices.

The first was opened in July 2019 to assess whether Amazon's use of sensitive data from independent retailers who sell on its marketplace was in breach of EU competition rules.

The second, late last year, focused on the possible preferential treatment of Amazon's own retail offers and those of marketplace sellers that use its logistics and delivery services.

REUTERS