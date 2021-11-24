Amazon, Apple handed $308m in antitrust fines

MILAN • Italy's antitrust authority has fined US tech giants Amazon.com and Apple a total of more than €200 million (S$308 million) for alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products.

Contractual provisions of a 2018 agreement between the companies meant only selected resellers were allowed to sell Apple and Beats products on Amazon.it, the watchdog said, adding that this was in violation of European Union rules and affected competition on prices.

Both Apple and Amazon have denied any wrongdoing and said they plan to appeal against the fines.

The authority also ordered the companies to end the restrictions to give retailers of genuine Apple and Beats products access to Amazon.it in a non-discriminatory manner.

REUTERS