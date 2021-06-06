Amazon and Facebook to fall under new G-7 tax rules: Yellen

LONDON • Both Amazon and Facebook will fall under new proposals for a global minimum corporation tax agreed by the Group of Seven (G-7) yesterday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Asked whether the two companies would be covered by the proposal, Ms Yellen said: "It will include large profitable firms and those firms, I believe, will qualify by almost any definition."

A joint statement by G-7 finance ministers earlier yesterday said it would tackle tax avoidance by "the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises".

Amazon has lower profit margins than most other tech companies, and European countries had been concerned it would escape extra taxation under initial US proposals to the G-7.

Both Amazon and Google yesterday welcomed the tax deal.

"We hope to see discussions continue to advance with the broader G-20 and inclusive framework alliance," a spokesman for Amazon said.

Google said it strongly supported the work being done to update international tax rules.

"We hope countries continue to work together to ensure a balanced and durable agreement will be finalised soon", said a Google spokesman.

Even Facebook got behind the move despite the social media giant facing the prospect of having to pay more tax.

"Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax rules and we welcome the important progress made at the G-7," its head of global affairs Nick Clegg said on Twitter yesterday.

"Today's agreement is a significant first step towards certainty for businesses and strengthening public confidence in the global tax system.

"We want the international tax reform process to succeed and recognise that this could mean Facebook paying more tax, and in different places."

Meanwhile, non-governmental organisations said the tax deal did not go far enough.

WAITING FOR PROGRESS We hope to see discussions continue to advance with the broader G-20 and inclusive framework alliance. SPOKESMAN FOR AMAZON

Campaign groups such as the international development charity Oxfam said the minimum tax rate should be much higher.

"They are setting the bar so low that companies can just step over it," said Oxfam's head of inequality policy Max Lawson.

HOPING FOR BALANCED DEAL We hope countries continue to work together to ensure a balanced and durable agreement will be finalised soon. A GOOGLE SPOKESMAN

Separately Ms Yellen also said yesterday that she is urging the G-7 wealthy democracies and other countries to keep up fiscal support for their economic recoveries and to make investments to fight climate change and inequality.

"G-7 economies have the fiscal space to speed up their recoveries to not only reach pre-Covid levels of GDP but also to support a return to pre-pandemic growth paths," Ms Yellen said.

"This is why we continue to urge a shift in our thinking from 'let's not withdraw support too early' to 'what more can we do now'."

Ms Yellen said the G-7 finance ministers agreed to ambitious commitments to decarbonise their economies and mobilise public and private finance for action to combat climate change.

"To facilitate the mobilisation of private climate finance, the G-7 also agreed to take action to improve the availability of consistent, comparable, and decision-useful climate-related financial information to market participants," Ms Yellen said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE