'All we have is our talent': Ukraine violinists find peace in Denmark

STEVNS, DENMARK (AFP) - With three friends, all violinists like her, Nadia Safina fled the invasion of Ukraine to find peace at a music school in Denmark, a horrific ordeal that took 10 days.

Now, "all we have is our talent. Not boots. Not clothes, not jewellery. Only our talent and our instruments," the 24-year-old says, a weary look of despair in her eyes.

Safe but with her "heart in pain", she arrived this week in Stevns, an hour outside Copenhagen, far from the bombs falling on her hometown of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine which she fled on the first day of the war.

The four women are now at the Scandinavian Cello School, which frequently welcomes artists from around the world but is now focusing exclusively on bringing over Ukrainian musicians.

"We support them with exactly the same conditions as everybody else. We give them a place to study and to stay for free, and food," the school's director Jacob Shaw says.

Thanks to his professional network, he was able to arrange for the four women's exodus on the first day of Russia's invasion on Feb 24.

The school is now hosting six Ukrainian musicians who have fled the war, and three more are expected in the coming days.

Nadia and her fiance Misha, both alto violinists, and his sister Ksenia Kusherova, also a 24-year-old violinist, had already planned to come to the school before the war broke out.

"On February 24th, we woke up to the sound of bombs. It was scary. Really scary. Panic broke out everywhere in our dormitory, and we just packed up our stuff," says Nadia, still shaken by the events.

Their first stop was her mother's place in Donets, a village in the nearby countryside. Then the women went to Lviv, where they picked up Ksenia's family, and left for Poland.

They travelled by car, train and bus to reach Warsaw.

"In Lviv, we waited eight hours on the platform in zero degrees and we couldn't get on a train."

Like all able-bodied men aged 18 to 60, Misha was not allowed to leave Ukraine. He returned to his hometown of Kriviy Rig in central Ukraine.

Since then, Nadia has worried for his safety.