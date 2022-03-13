'All we have is our talent,' says violinist who found refuge in Denmark

STEVNS (Denmark) • With three friends, all violinists like her, Ms Nadia Safina fled the invasion of Ukraine to find peace at a music school in Denmark, a horrific ordeal that took 10 days.

Now, "all we have is our talent. Not boots. Not clothes, not jewellery. Only our talent and our instruments", said 24-year-old Ms Safina, a weary look of despair in her eyes.

Safe but with her "heart in pain", she arrived last week in Stevns, an hour outside Copenhagen, far from the bombs falling on her home town of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine which she fled on the first day of the war.

The four women are now at the Scandinavian Cello School, which frequently welcomes artists from around the world but is now focusing exclusively on bringing over Ukrainian musicians.

"We support them with exactly the same conditions as everybody else. We give them a place to study and to stay for free, and food," the school's director Jacob Shaw said.

Thanks to his professional network, he was able to arrange for the four women's exodus on the first day of Russia's invasion on Feb 24.

The school is now hosting six Ukrainian musicians who have fled the war, and three more are expected in the coming days.

Ms Safina and her fiance Misha, both alto violinists, as well as his sister Ksenia Kusherova, also a 24-year-old violinist, had already planned to come to the school before the war broke out.

"On Feb 24, we woke up to the sound of bombs. It was scary. Really scary. Panic broke out everywhere in our dormitory, and we just packed up our stuff," said Ms Safina, still shaken by the events.

They travelled by car, train and bus to reach Warsaw.

"In Lviv, we waited eight hours on the platform in zero degrees and we couldn't get on a train."

Like all able-bodied men aged 18 to 60, her fiance was not allowed to leave Ukraine. He returned to his home town of Kriviy Rig in central Ukraine.

The two are in constant contact.

"We send messages, we speak every day, every hour.

"We can't imagine what the future holds because they don't stop bombing us. We can't plan anything," said Ms Safina despairingly.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE