All about Russia's Black Sea Fleet

MOSCOW • Russia's famed Black Sea Fleet has suffered a serious blow after its flagship vessel, the Moskva missile cruiser, was badly damaged in what Ukraine says was a missile strike. Here is what you need to know about the Black Sea Fleet:

It operates in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the latest information, it comprises six guided missile cruisers, one multi-role corvette, seven diesel attack submarines and seven landing ships, besides high-speed landing craft, corvettes, sea-going minesweepers, anti-saboteur boats, guided missile corvettes, missile boats and anti-submarine ships, among other vessels.

The fleet was founded by Russia's Prince Potemkin in 1783.

Following the Bolshevik Revolution, the fleet was inherited by the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, before becoming part of the Soviet navy in 1922 with the founding of the Soviet Union.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the fleet was partitioned with Ukraine, with Russia receiving the title to most of the fleet and its vessels in 1997.

The official primary headquarters and facilities of the fleet are located in the occupied Ukrainian city of Sevastopol in Crimea. The remainder are based in various locations on the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, including Krasnodar, Krai, the Rostov Oblast and Crimea.

The current commander of the fleet is Admiral Igor Vladimirovich Osipov. He has held the position since 2019.

Russia has taken steps to strengthen the fleet, including plans for a new helicopter assault ship as the flagship, though the exact composition of new vessels and the dates when they are expected to enter service are not clear.