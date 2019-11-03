All 39 truck death victims believed to be from Vietnam

British police said they now believe all 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in Essex, near London, last month were Vietnamese. Police had initially believed the victims to be Chinese.

"We are in direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims," Essex Police assistant chief constable Tim Smith said on Friday.

In Britain, a second man has been charged with manslaughter over the 39 deaths, while in Vietnam, the police have arrested two people in central Ha Tinh province for human trafficking and summoned others for questioning.

Meanwhile, Vietnam yesterday said it "strongly condemns human trafficking and considers it a serious crime", according to a statement from a Foreign Ministry spokesman.