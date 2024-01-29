Albania’s highest court rules in favour of migrant deal with Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama meet at Palazzo Chigi, in Rome, Italy, December 16, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

TIRANA - Albania's constitutional court ruled on Monday in favour of a deal with Italy that will allow the Italian government to set up reception centres to host migrants trying to come ashore.

The Albanian parliament has still to ratify the deal before it enters into force.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni agreed with her Albanian counterpart Edi Rama in November to set up centres that would initially host some 3,000 people as Italy tries to bring down numbers of migrants that nearly doubled last year. REUTERS

