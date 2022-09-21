Alarm grows over deadly Iran crackdown on protests

PARIS - International alarm mounted on Tuesday over a deadly crackdown in Iran against protests that erupted over the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Teheran's notorious morality police.

Ms Amini, 22, died on Friday three days after she was urgently hospitalised following her arrest by police responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women.

Activists said she suffered a blow to the head in custody but this has not been confirmed by Iranian authorities, who have opened an investigation.

Women and men took to the streets in cities and towns across the country for the fourth evening in a row Tuesday, despite the deaths of at least three people in the protests on Monday, shouting slogans against Iran's clerical leadership, images posted on social media showed.

The protests are among the most serious in Iran since the November 2019 unrest over fuel price rises, and marked this time by the presence of large numbers of women.

They have on occasion removed their headscarves in defiance of the Islamic republic's strict laws and sometimes even set them on fire or symbolically cut their hair.

The protests first erupted in Iran's northern Kurdistan province where Ms Amini was from.

They have now spread across the country to Teheran and also major cities including Rasht in the north and Bandar Abbas in the south as well as the holy city of Mashhad in the east.

Kurdistan province governor Ismail Zarei Koosha confirmed the deaths of three people, insisting they were "killed suspiciously" as part of "a plot by the enemy", according to the Fars news agency.

Activists say, however, that dozens of people have also been wounded and accuse the security forces of using live fire that has caused the casualties.

New York-based Human Rights Watch said witness accounts and videos circulating on social media "indicate that authorities are using tear gas to disperse protesters and have apparently used lethal force in Kurdistan province".

In Geneva, the United Nations said acting High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif expressed alarm at Ms Amini's death and the "violent response by security forces to ensuing protests".