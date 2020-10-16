Alarm bells go off in Europe

LONDON • Londoners will be banned from mixing with other households indoors and Paris is set for a curfew, as European leaders struggle to cope with a record number of new Covid-19 cases around the region.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has mandated tighter restrictions in London, while French President Emmanuel Macron will confine residents of nine of the country's biggest cities to their homes between 9pm and 6am for four weeks from tomorrow. German Chancellor Angela Merkel implored citizens to abide by distancing rules and avoid groups.

The varied approaches to the disease around Europe have caused confusion and stoked unrest among the pandemic-weary public.

As death rates keep rising, leaders have little recourse but to tell people to knuckle down.

Mr Johnson was adamant he did not want a second lockdown, but now the prospect of a so-called "circuit breaker" with schools closed for two weeks is in the air.

From midnight, millions of residents in London will come under new restrictions disallowing them from socialising with other households behind closed doors, including in pubs and restaurants.

"I know these restrictions are difficult for people, I hate that we have to bring them in, but it is essential that we do bring them in both to keep people safe and to prevent greater economic damage in the future," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Parliament yesterday.

Outside London, officials are trying to tame the virus with a regional "whack-a-mole" strategy that has created tensions with the poorer north where the number of cases is rising rapidly.

The government has earmarked Manchester for the toughest restrictions, but is stuck in talks with local leaders over financial support. There is also disparity within Britain itself on the best approach.

Northern Ireland plans to close schools from Monday and impose curbs on pubs and restaurants, and Wales wants to restrict travel from English hot spots, with new rules coming into force today.

The latest developments come as Germany, Italy, Austria and the Czech Republic all reported record increases in cases, and London approached an average of 100 infections per 100,000 people.

The European authorities are grappling with how to devise targeted strategies to slow the spread of the disease without resorting to the kind of broad national lockdowns that decimated economic activity earlier this year.

Dr Merkel struggled to forge a consensus with regional German leaders in a meeting that dragged on for more than eight hours into Wednesday night.

FRANCE 22,591 Number of new daily cases reported on Wednesday. BRITAIN 19,724 Number of new daily cases reported on Wednesday. RUSSIA 14,231 Number of new daily cases reported on Wednesday. GERMANY 7,173 Number of new cases in the 24 hours until yesterday morning.

Chancellery Minister Helge Braun said measures agreed for hard-hit areas - including closing bars and restaurants at 11pm and extending mandatory mask-wearing - were unlikely to tame the "enormous infection dynamic".

START OF RESURGENCE There can be absolutely no question that this is the start of a very broad second wave. GERMAN CHANCELLERY MINISTER HELGE BRAUN, on the surge in cases.

"There can be absolutely no question that this is the start of a very broad second wave," Prof Braun, a qualified medical doctor, told ARD television yesterday.

Germany recorded 7,173 new cases in the 24 hours until yesterday morning, exceeding a high during the previous peak of the pandemic in late March.

"Economically, we can't afford a second wave with the same consequences as we had in the spring," Dr Merkel said. "What we do and don't do in the coming days and weeks will be key to the question of how we make it through this pandemic."

European infections began a resurgence in the late summer, fuelled by returning travellers and young partygoers. Local family, work and social gatherings have since spurred further contagion.

The region as a whole recorded almost 700,000 new cases last week, the most since the pandemic began, and taking the total to just below seven million, according to the World Health Organisation. Britain, France, Russia and Spain accounted for more than half of all new cases.

In France, daily cases have jumped to more than 22,000 from less than 12,000 a week ago, and more than 40 per cent of intensive-care beds in the Paris region are taken by Covid-19 patients.

Prime Minister Jean Castex and other ministers were due to provide details on the new measures yesterday. Mr Macron on Wednesday said the situation in hospitals was unsustainable and that the goal was to bring new cases down to 3,000 to 4,000 a day. "We are learning how to be a nation again," he said. "We had become used to being individuals. But we are a united nation, and we will succeed."

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned that the nation will "be in trouble again" if the rising trend persists and for the first time declined to rule out a new nationwide lockdown. The country reported a record 7,322 new infections on Wednesday.

"I'm not making any predictions," Mr Conte said when asked about a virologist's warning that the country could be under lockdown by Christmas. "A lot depends on how citizens behave."

In Spain, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya pushed back against reports that the spread of the virus and the political tussling over how to contain it are sparking concerns in Berlin.

The country has registered 300,000 new cases over the past month, bringing the number of infections to almost a million. In an interview with Bloomberg Television yesterday, Mrs Gonzalez Laya insisted that the Spanish outbreak was "under control".

BLOOMBERG