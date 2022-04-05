Airlines in Britain cancel flights as Covid-19 cases surge

LONDON • A renewed surge of Covid-19 in Britain has forced airlines including easyJet to cancel hundreds of flights in recent days as staff sickness levels soar.

England dropped all its coronavirus restrictions earlier this year, including a legal requirement to self-isolate when testing positive and the need to wear masks in public places.

Cases started to surge in Britain near the beginning of last month and by the week ending in March 26, one in 13 people were believed to be positive with the virus, the highest figure since the pandemic began.

While hospitalisation levels are well below previous peaks in 2020 and last year, firms are reporting disruption to services.

EasyJet cancelled more than 200 flights at the weekend and said around 60 would be cancelled yesterday. British Airways made a small number of cancellations on Sunday and said the issue was affecting airlines and airports in general.

EasyJet said it had appointed standby crews and that when cancelling routes, it would consolidate flights where it had multiple options.

"Customers have been contacted and provided with options which include rebooking onto an alternative flight or receiving a voucher or full refund," it said.

People testing positive for Covid-19 no longer need to self-isolate but most companies are advising them to do so. Free tests for the public are also no longer available.

REUTERS