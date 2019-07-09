Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A380s for cracks

PARIS (BLOOMBERG) - Airbus SE will ask airlines operating 25 of its older A380 planes to inspect their wings for possible cracks, a problem that's arisen in the past on the double-decker aircraft.

Some fissures were found on the wing spars of planes in service, which may reduce the wing's structural integrity, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said in a directive Friday (July 5).

A wing-crack debacle seven years ago cost Airbus millions of euros in repair and service costs, only one of the issues that plagued the world's biggest passenger plane.

Airbus said in February it would stop making the iconic double-decker.

Airlines must use ultrasonic testing methods for the inspections and alert Airbus for repair instructions before the plane's next planned flight, according to the EASA's directive.