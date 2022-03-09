After two weeks, Russia has yet to control major cities

LVIV • On land, in the air and across the sea, the Ukrainian military and civilian soldiers continued to bedevil and bog down Russian forces yesterday, protecting the borders of key cities and inflicting heavy losses against the larger and better equipped Russian army.

Nearly two weeks into the war, it is clear that Russia has failed to seize and control almost any major cities or population centres apart from Kherson, a southern Ukraine port city. The invasion has failed to capture the prized targets of Kyiv, in the centre of the country, and Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city located in the north-east.

Odessa, a vital port city in the south, is bracing itself for an assault, but the Russian land advance in that direction has been thwarted repeatedly.

But with Russian forces largely relying on long-range missiles, the invasion has caused widespread and often indiscriminate damage, creating a humanitarian catastrophe that has left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians with no heat, water or electricity, and struggling to find a path to escape.

While the Pentagon and other allies largely agreed with the Ukrainian assessment that the Russian advance has been slowed, they cautioned that the Russians would soon regroup. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

Russia's military is eight times the size of Ukraine's and it has vastly superior firepower at its disposal.

Ukraine claimed another success early yesterday, saying that its military shot down three Russian fighter jets and a cruise missile, an assertion that was backed up by several loud explosions in the night sky over Kyiv.

This was also a sign that the city's air defence systems and air force are still functioning nearly two weeks into the war.

The military had said earlier that an anti-aircraft missile shot down a Russian fighter jet over Kyiv around 8.30pm on Monday. In the city centre around that time, air raid sirens wailed before a series of thunderous booms in the sky.

The Ukrainian military said that about half an hour later, one of its interceptor jets shot down a Russian fighter jet in aerial combat near the capital.

Air-to-air combat has been exceedingly rare in modern war, with only a tiny number of incidents in decades - between Russia and Turkey in Syria, and in the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s.

Another Ukrainian pilot shot down a cruise missile, the statement said.

Ukrainian military statements have typically included only scant information about failures and losses in the war, leaving it unclear how many of their own planes the Russian military has shot down or destroyed on the ground.