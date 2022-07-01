After submarine row, Macron tells Albanese he wants to focus on future

PARIS (REUTERS) - French President Emmanuel Macron told new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese he wanted to focus on the future as they try to rebuild relations badly strained by his predecessor's decision to ditch a submarine contract with Paris.

Relations between the two Western allies reached a low last October when Australia cancelled a multi-billion-dollar French submarine programme and opted for submarines to be built with US and British technology instead.

Receiving Mr Albanese at the Elysee Palace in Paris, the pair were asked if Australia should apologise.

"He's not responsible for what happened," Mr Macron replied. "We'll speak about the future, not the past."

The decision to scrap the lucrative contract had incensed Paris.

Mr Macron reacted with fury, recalling the French ambassador to Australia, accusing the then Australian prime minister, conservative Scott Morrison, of lying, while the French Foreign Minister said Canberra had "stabbed its ally in the back".

But Mr Morrison's party lost elections in May and his Labour successor has pledged to rebuild ties with France.

In his statement at the French presidential palace, Mr Albanese thanked Mr Macron for the warm welcome and appeared to allude to the dispute.

"Trust, respect, and honesty matter," he said.