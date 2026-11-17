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After South America tour, Pope Leo jokes reporters are more tired than him

ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT, Nov 17 - Pope Leo on Tuesday laughed off concerns that his 12-day South America tour could have been too physically taxing after undergoing lung cancer surgery last month, saying God had granted him good stamina.

Leo, who led 50 events on one of the most intense foreign tours undertaken by a pope in decades, told journalists on his overnight return flight to Rome that he feels fine and joked that some reporters covering the trip, however, looked tired.

"I am not at one hundred percent, but I am quite well," said the 71-year-old pope. "And stamina is one of the gifts the Lord has given me. So, thanks be to God."

Referencing the reporters travelling with him in the rear cabin of the papal flight, Leo said: "I see a lot of tiredness back there. I don't know what happened."

Leo visited Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17, where he drew a record 13 million people across events and made forceful speeches defending democracy and decrying conflict.

The pope also mentioned his run-in with a crowd member who tossed a rosary at him during one of his popemobile tours. Leo, usually nimble at grabbing items thrown his way, missed the catch, and the rosary hit his eye.

"The affection of Peruvians – even that of the person who, with great faith, simply wanted to offer me a rosary – these are things one carries in one's heart, perhaps even in one's eye," he quipped.

TUMOUR FIRST SEEN AS 'SHADOW' ON LUNG

Many had feared that his October 13 surgery to remove a lobe of one of his lungs would force cancellation of the tour.

The pope underwent surgery for lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. His doctors have said the cancer was localized and had not spread, and the pope will not require further treatment.

Leo told journalists on Tuesday that the initial discovery of a growth on his lung came as a surprise. He said he had felt no symptoms but that a health checkup had found a "shadow" on his lung that was later found to be a tumour.

"The part of the lung that was removed – the tumour was completely confined there," said the pope. "No further treatment is necessary for that."

Leo also laughed off any suggestion that he might have needed to make preparations in case the lung surgery did not go as planned.

Asked if he had signed a letter indicating what Vatican officials should do in case he became incapacitated, as previous pontiffs have done ahead of surgeries, he responded: "No."

Then after a pause, he said he may eventually sign such a letter, in case of an unexpected emergency. "But for now I don't see the need," he said.

AN 'UNDERSTANDING' WITH MILEI

Leo met with each country's president on his tour. He called his meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, a libertarian seen as a close ally of US President Donald Trump, "very positive."

In a speech on November 8, the pope urged Milei to not target Argentina's poorest with an austerity agenda that the Church has strongly criticized for cutting social services.

Leo told journalists that he spoke in his private meeting with Milei about "respect for the human person, encouraging greater consideration especially for those most in need within Argentine society."

"There was a mutual understanding regarding the value of life, the value of the human being at every stage," said the pope.

Crowds on Leo's tour were intense, with the pope's arrival in Lima on November 11 drawing what the Vatican estimated was 3 million people, in the largest event of Leo's 18-month papacy and the largest papal event since 2015.

Leo said he had been amazed by the crowds, especially in Peru, where the pope served as a missionary and bishop for about 20 years.

"I was riding in the popemobile, and people wanted to touch the pope's window," he said. "They wanted to live, feel, and experience this faith." REUTERS