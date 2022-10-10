After fleeing war, Ukrainians struggle to settle around Europe

MADRID/LISBON - Ukrainian psychologist Tatyana Bogkova was on a birthday trip in Poland with her mother and four-year-old daughter when Russian troops invaded her homeland earlier this year.

With shells raining on Kharkiv city and her policeman husband staying to fight, the 32-year-old chose to take refuge in Spain, where she quickly translated her CV and took language lessons in hope of a job. She is still searching.

"I am not afraid of any job but I would like to do what I learned," Ms Bogkova said in a Madrid cafe near a Catholic Church aid centre, which together with a family offered them a free house until December.

"Every day I look for ideas on how to work while my daughter is at school," added the Ukrainian, who at least cleans a cafeteria fortnightly with her mother and also volunteers on social media content for a charity.

Ms Bogkova and her family are among 7.6 million Ukrainian refugees scattered around Europe since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops over the border and heavily bombarded cities like Kharkiv.

The Ukrainians were initially welcomed with open arms into shelters and homes across Europe, where authorities skipped bureaucratic hurdles at a speed that raised eyebrows among refugees from Syria, Africa and elsewhere.

Yet as the war drags into its eighth month and their hopes of a quick return recede, many feel in limbo and are struggling to make ends meet.

Europe's cost-of-living crisis, including soaring energy bills just as winter looms, has exacerbated their plight.

"Initially a lot of people came (to Portugal) feeling depressed because of the war... Now their main issue is the situation here," said Mr Ihor Ostrovskyi, a 57-year-old academic from Lviv who fled to Portugal shortly after the invasion.

He works at the front desk of a huge warehouse that is Lisbon's refugee centre and said most of those coming in need urgent help finding a job or a house.

"Nobody knew this was going to last this long," he said of Portuguese families' waning enthusiasm to open homes for free.

'Existential emergency'

Portugal has taken more than 52,000 Ukrainians, with authorities running programmes to help them pay rent and find houses in a process that some found slow.

Spain has taken in 142,000 under temporary protection and guaranteed them healthcare and employment services from day one, advantages that other refugee groups do not have as quickly.

But the refugees have struggled to find decently-paid jobs, especially those matching their skill sets.

Many lack the local language skills and most are women, many single mothers, because Ukrainian men of fighting age largely stayed behind. Those who do find work are often forced into low-wage sectors such as tourism, agriculture and construction.