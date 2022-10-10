After bridge blast, Putin promises 'harsh' response if Ukrainian attacks continue

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine had carried out "terrorist acts" against Russia and pledged to react forcefully if they continued.

In televised remarks, Mr Putin said Moscow had launched long-range missile attacks against Ukraine's energy, military and communications infrastructure on Monday in retaliation for an attack on a vital bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend.

"It is obvious that the Ukrainian secret services ordered, organised and carried out the terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russia's critical civilian infrastructure," Mr Putin said of the bridge explosion.

Ukrainian officials were exultant after the blast but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

"Through its actions, the Kyiv regime has put itself on a par with the most odious of international terrorist groups. It is simply impossible to leave crimes of this kind unanswered," Mr Putin said, in opening remarks at a meeting of his powerful Security Council.