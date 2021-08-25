After Afghanistan fiasco, Britain urged to reconsider its military links with US

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has failed in his attempt to persuade the United States to extend the presence of American troops at Kabul airport beyond the deadline of the end of this month imposed by US President Joe Biden.
Mr Johnson, whose country holds the presidency of the Group of Seven (G-7) most industrialised states, convened an emergency virtual meeting of its leaders to persuade Mr Biden that the evacuation of foreign citizens and vulnerable local civilians from Afghanistan must go on beyond the Aug 31 deadline.