ACM items part of British Museum's Raffles display

Artefacts from a Singapore museum are on display in London's British Museum for the first time, as part of the return leg of an exhibition on Sir Stamford Raffles that was held in the Republic earlier this year to commemorate its bicentennial.

The exhibition, titled Sir Stamford Raffles: Collecting In South-east Asia 1811-1824, is a collaboration between the British Museum and Singapore's Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM). It is supported by the Singapore High Commission in London and was officially opened on Thursday night. The exhibition runs till Jan 12 next year.

The seven pieces from ACM's collection on display include an oil painting with a rare view of Singapore's port dating back to about 1850, an Indian trade textile with a Tree of Life motif from the late 1600s to early 1700s and an intricate black lacquer, mother-of-pearl box from the early to mid-1800s with scenes of trade along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.

Dr Alexandra Green, the British Museum's South-east Asia curator, said the exhibition aims to re-examine Raffles' collections, explore the interactions between Europeans and the Javanese, and let visitors understand how different perspectives and ideas about the region affected the way it was represented to a European audience.

The pieces in the gallery range from sculptures, textiles and weapons to theatrical items such as masks and puppets.

On the inclusion of objects from Singapore's ACM, Dr Green said: "They (the ACM objects) explain that the British were in South-east Asia for commercial purposes and show the types of luxury goods that were being traded."

The objects were jointly chosen by Dr Green and ACM curators and "are there to make the trade story clear to audiences".

While there are more than 2,100 objects collected by Sir Stamford Raffles at the British Museum, about 130 are on display in the exhibition. The entire Raffles collection can be viewed online.