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A sketch by Douglas A. Land shows Thomas Markle during a court hearing at the United States District Court in the Middle District of Florida. Markle, an accused child sexual predator and the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, faces a competency hearing to decide whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, in Tampa, Florida, US, November 19, 2026. Douglas A. Land /Handout via REUTERS

TAMPA, Florida, Nov 19 - A U.S. judge in Florida on Thursday declared Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, to be mentally competent to answer to a federal charge filed in court earlier this month accusing him of being a child sexual predator.

Agreeing with the findings of a court-appointed forensic psychiatrist, US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ruled that the 82-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry was mentally fit to understand the proceedings against him and to properly assist in his own defense.

He was charged November 5 in a criminal complaint with a single felony count of possessing child sexual abuse images.

According to an FBI affidavit filed with the complaint, the material in question, including two explicit photos of Markle posed with a naked underage girl and other images of him with children in various stages of undress, was found in two Los Angeles storage units.

Commenting on the case at the time of his arrest on November 6 at an assisted-living center in Florida, FBI Director Kash Patel said Markle had "targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions." REUTERS