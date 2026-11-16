Absent officially, unofficially 'America is all in' at COP31

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ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 16 - The United States officially is absent from COP31. On the ground at the climate talks on the Turkish Mediterranean coast, its presence is hard to miss.

Emboldened by the Democrats' congressional election victories this month, US lawmakers, governors and former officials have packed venues across the climate summit. They have promised the US will return to the Paris climate agreement "with humility" and they say climate action is alive despite President Donald Trump.

The message is important for the morale of the nearly 200 nations represented at COP31 as they strive to address worsening global warming.

The US, which has stayed away officially from UN climate conferences for two years running under Trump, is the largest greenhouse gas emitter after China. Historically, it is the biggest emitter. Under past presidencies, its diplomatic leadership of the climate debate was a driver of action.

The latest Conference of the Parties, COP31, began on November 9 and concludes on November 20. The talks have so far been marked by friction characteristic of climate conferences between those resisting any language that would curb fossil fuel use and those urging a rapid shift to low carbon energy.

"We look to the US for leadership," Marshall Islands Environment Minister Jess Gaspar Jr. told a press conference last week. But he added: "State and local decisions can make a major difference."

The White House, under Trump, has advocated the continued use of fossil fuel as a source of energy security and dismissed COP31 as nonsense.

"The United States is focused on common sense, not climate nonsense," spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said, adding that the administration was focused on expanding "affordable, reliable, secure energy sources".

'AMERICA IS ALL IN'

The absence of an official US delegation at COP31 has left the spotlight on America Is All In, a coalition of mostly Democratic governors, mayors, local officials and members of Congress that brought roughly 120 delegates to Antalya — a figure that exceeds many official country delegations.

Its pavilion has drawn some of the conference's largest crowds, with appearances by California Governor Gavin Newsom, a likely Democratic presidential contender for 2028; Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate; and several newly re-elected Democratic lawmakers.

Their challenge could be to convince other countries that another US return to climate cooperation would last.

"We know the United States lost a great deal of trust during the first Trump administration," Representative Yassamin Ansari of Arizona told a crowd on Saturday, referring to Trump's withdrawal from climate action during his initial 2017-2021 term. "We told our partners that period was an aberration, that it would not happen again. Then Donald Trump was elected a second time."

Ansari said the delegation had come to COP31 "with humility" and was focused on listening to international partners. She said Democrats would soon prepare legislation to address climate change, at the very least as a signal to voters and international partners of what could come under a future Democratic president.

Former Secretary of State and US climate envoy John Kerry said the United States can regain international trust if it stays humble and respectful to partners.

"There are countries within the framework of the COPs that haven't always behaved so well who get to come back," Kerry said. He did not name any of them.

In the meantime, the chances of positive US climate action at federal level appear to be limited: Trump is midway through his term and retains veto power.

"This remains a period of significant uncertainty," former Vice President Al Gore told Reuters.

"President Trump will be adjusting to a new balance of power in Washington, just as congressional Democrats will be. The coming years will likely be defined by negotiations over what can realistically be accomplished under a divided government."

LOCAL ACTION CAN SUCCEED

At state and local level, climate action has quietly continued.

Many state and local governments administer tax incentives for renewable energy and electric vehicles, along with other policies meant to cut emissions.

A report by America Is All In and the University of Maryland's Center for Global Sustainability found that existing state policies, market trends and falling technology costs could cut US emissions as much as 46% below 2005 levels by 2035.

The US has already cut emissions by close to 20%.

"Despite the setbacks of the Trump administration, climate action in the United States is alive and continuing to move forward," Representative Raul Ruiz of California said.

With Washington's help, however, the US could do much more. If it does not, it could be left behind by China.

Governor Newsom said US disengagement on climate issues was undermining the country's competitiveness as China expands in clean energy technologies like solar power and electric vehicles.

"We need to reengage in these international agreements, and we need to recognize that China is outpacing us in many critical areas," Newsom told reporters.

"There is no substitute for national leadership." REUTERS