A week as king: How has Charles III fared?

LONDON - King Charles III has in the last week faced the difficult task of handling his own grief at the death of his mother, giving voice to the nation's loss and taking on the job of royal figurehead.

With Britain swept up in a wave of pro-monarchy sentiment since Queen Elizabeth died on Sept 8, the 73-year-old King Charles has won almost universal praise in the media.

But his first week in power has not been entirely blemish-free.

King Charles endured the longest wait for the throne in British history and has the toughest act to follow, so all eyes were on him when he made his first address to the nation the day after the Queen's demise.

Seated at a wooden table in a black suit and tie on Friday last week, he mixed personal tributes to his mother - "darling mama" - with pledges about how he would reign as a ceremonial constitutional monarch.

"As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," he said.

He also promised to step back from his charitable activities and trusts that have led to him being accused of meddling in national politics in the past - a major problem for a sovereign who is meant to be neutral.

Addressing another, more personal issue that risked causing tensions during the national mourning period, he declared his "love" for his estranged youngest son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The right-wing Daily Mail newspaper called it "an exquisite and deeply personal tribute", while former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said it was "pitch perfect" in one of several positive reviews on social media.

Master of ceremonies

King Charles' next role was overseeing the transfer of the Queen's body to Edinburgh from her Balmoral estate, being sworn in, then presiding over a ceremony that saw his mother's casket brought to St Giles' cathedral in the Scottish capital on Monday.

Wracking up the air miles - despite his life-long commitment to environmental causes - he flew between London and Scotland, then over to Northern Ireland's capital Belfast on Tuesday for a meeting with the province's feuding political leaders.