A toast to a once-in-a-generation festival performance

A rehearsal of the Fete des Vignerons (winegrowers' festival in French), in Vevey, Switzerland, yesterday. The traditional festival is held only every 25 years or so - or once in a generation - by the brotherhood of winegrowers. It started in 1797, and this year's celebration of winemaking is from July 18 to Aug 11. An extravagant piece representing a "year in the life of the vineyard" and featuring 5,500 actors, 9,000 singers and 268 musicians will be performed in a 20,000-seat arena overlooking Lake Geneva.