A tall task for Santa

This climber had the daunting task of dressing up this gigantic Christmas tree in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Dressed up as Santa Claus, he put up the decorative lights on the 57m-high artificial tree on Tatyshev Island.

The island, which sits in the middle of the Yenisei River, comprises a large public park for activities such as cycling and roller skating. In winter, a giant ice rink is the highlight of the park.

Tatyshev Island is also known as the "glade of gophers", as an estimated 5,000 gophers have called the park home in the past few years.