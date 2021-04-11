A Royal 'rock'

LONDON • A former Royal Navy officer and World War II veteran, Prince Philip was required by protocol to walk two paces behind his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, in public.

But he successfully carved out a role for himself, tirelessly touring coal mines and hospitals, tiddlywinks championships and sheep shows.

And while the Queen ran affairs of state, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, ran the royal family. He powered through various health scares over the years, retiring from public life only towards the end of his life.

He accompanied his wife on more than 250 official overseas visits, meeting heads of state around the world.

Prince Philip was born in the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921, the son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark. His family was forced into exile in 1922 and settled in Paris.

The Duke never attended university, having joined the British Royal Navy straight from school in 1939, graduating from Britain's Dartmouth naval college as the best cadet in his year.

Second in command on the HMS Wallace, he was involved in the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943, saving the destroyer from an aerial night attack by launching a raft with smoke floats as a decoy. In the 1950s, he commanded his own frigate, the HMS Magpie, and was posted to Malta.

During his time at sea, Prince Philip corresponded with the young Princess Elizabeth, whom he called by the pet name Lilibet.

They had first met in July 1939 when she visited Dartmouth with her family. She was a shy 13-year-old, he an 18-year-old Royal Navy cadet.

The future Queen's governess Marion Crawford later wrote that Prince Philip was "rather like a Viking with a sharp face and piercing blue eyes", and that "Lilibet never took her eyes off him the whole time".

In July 1947, the couple announced their engagement amid some concern about the Prince's foreign roots. He changed his family name from Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glucksburg to the more English-sounding Mountbatten, an anglicised version of his mother's surname, Battenberg. He renounced his own royal title as a prince of Greece and Denmark in order to become a naturalised British subject and converted from the Greek Orthodox religion to Anglicanism.

Britain's King George VI bestowed on his new son-in-law the titles His Royal Highness Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich. The wedding took place on Nov 20, 1947, in London's Westminster Abbey.

In 1952, the couple were in Kenya when George VI died. It was the Duke who broke the news to his wife that she was now Queen Elizabeth II.

He also ended his naval career, deciding he could not fully support his wife while spending long periods away at sea.

The Duke had a close relationship with the next generation. His grandson Prince William called him a "legend" and his granddaughter Eugenie said Prince Philip held the family together.

"He really is strong and consistent," she said once. "He's the rock, you know, for all of us."

In his later years, the Prince developed a reputation for making undiplomatic remarks and wisecracks that backfired. Eventually, he was embraced for his irascibility as much as he was castigated for it.

On their golden wedding anniversary in 1997, the Queen publicly thanked her husband, saying: "He has quite simply been my strength and stay all these years."

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE