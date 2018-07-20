A royal feast for the eyes

A Royal Collection Trust employee adjusting a painting, Charles II by Antonio Verrio, which forms part of Prince And Patron, an exhibition of more than a hundred works of art that have been selected by Britain's Prince Charles as part of the summer opening of the state rooms at Buckingham Palace in London yesterday.

At the exhibition to mark the Prince's 70th birthday this year, his favourite artworks will be shown alongside works created by young artists who are supported by charities which he has founded and is patron of.