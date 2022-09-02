A prince's Jaguar E-Type could help revolutionise taking out the trash

LONDON - When car fanatics fret about the inevitable end of the internal combustion engine, they worry that the thrilling roar of a V12 Ferrari will be silenced. What they sometimes forget is that it also means the end of blaring seven-litre garbage truck engines roaring down the street at 5am.

Fortunately, a David Beckham-backed company is working to solve the problem of noisy - not to mention pollutant emitting - engines.

Lunaz was founded in 2018 with the mission of creating the world's first electric-powered Rolls-Royce through a process it calls "upcycling". The famed footballer has a 10 per cent stake in the company.

The founding moment for the company was Prince Harry's priceless electric Jaguar E-Type, which he drove toward Ms Meghan Markle on their wedding day in 2018. That eye-catching E-Type sparked an idea in Mr David Lorenz, leading him to start Lunaz, and bringing him together with Beckham, who wanted his own all-electric classic, like Price Harry's.

(Beckham has become something of a regular customer; he gave his son Brooklyn a Lunaz-converted 1954 Jaguar XK140 in April as a wedding gift.)

Today, the Lunaz factory in Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix, is stocked with beautiful classic cars such as Sophia Loren's Rolls-Royce Cloud, purchased by a high-end hotel in London to shuttle guests in all-electric style, and a 1950s James Young two-door coupe Bentley with an electric conversion price tag of up to to £1 million (S$1.62 million).

Recycling 'bin lorries'

Lunaz has set its sights higher than shaping accessories for the rich and famous.

Beckham apparently "checks in every few weeks", according to Mr Lorenz, a former founder of London's Cuckoo Club, and is just as focused on Lunaz's new mission to electrify the world's garbage trucks.

This is the first step in a far-reaching goal to upcycle 80 million diesel-powered industrial vehicles.

Recently, Lunaz expanded its factory into an 18,600 sq m location that can electrify 1,100 vehicles every year.

The new plant will have "dirty" and "clean" sections, said Mr Lorenz, with old garbage trucks coming in and upcycled ones going out.

The upgraded trucks, which Mr Lorenz calls the "Bentley of bin lorries", contain quieter electric motors and batteries, along with such popular tweaks as 360-degree cameras and more comfortable drivers' seats.