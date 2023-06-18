A dozen French police wounded in clashes with protesters opposed to rail link in Alps

Officers stand guard during a protest against the construction of a high-speed rail line between Lyon and Torino. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
46 sec ago

PARIS - Twelve police were wounded on Saturday in clashes with demonstrators in France’s Savoie department where a protest against a high speed rail project in the Alps turned violent, authorities said.

Some 2,000 protesters, including a roughly 300-strong dark-clad hardcore, were in the Maurienne Valley objecting to a tunnel for the link between Lyon and the Italian city of Turin.

They threw rocks at riot police, who responded with tear gas, and one demonstrator was wounded, local prefect Francois Ravier told a news conference.

“The day is not over, we remain prudent and mobilised,” he said, noting a security presence would go through the night.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted the police injury toll.

Border checks turned up 400 objects, like knives and hammers, while 96 individuals known by security services were sent back to Italy, the officials said. REUTERS

Protesters take cover as tear gas canisters are fired by police. PHOTO: AFP
More On This Topic
Macron government wants crackdown against violent protesters in France
France says it thwarted attack on websites from Russian state-linked actors

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top