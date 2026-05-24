A dead billionaire, his bailed son and the Mango saga gripping Spain

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Police escort Jonathan Andic, heir to the Mango fashion empire, as he arrives in court following his arrest on May 19.

BARCELONA – Any hope of a discreet appearance quickly vanished when Jonathan Andic arrived at a courthouse near Barcelona.

Handcuffed, head bowed and flanked by five Catalan police officers, he climbed the stairs to the sound of clicking cameras. He was bailed a little over two hours later.

The 45-year-old co-owner and vice-chairman of the Mango fashion chain was questioned over the events surrounding the death of his father, the company’s founder, Mr Isak Andic.

It was the latest twist in a case that began on Dec 14, 2024, when Isak fell during a hike with his son in the Catalan mountains. How it ends will depend on whether the judge decides that Jonathan should be charged and stand trial for murder.

Jonathan Andic has denied wrongdoing and the family, including his two sisters and a paternal uncle, reiterated his innocence following the May 19 hearing. But the very public arrest has renewed attention in Spain on the succession saga at one of its best-known retailers, and, more critically, the dynamic between a self-made billionaire and his son.

The relationship between the two had, for years, been strained by disputes that blurred the boundaries between family and business, centring largely on the running of Mango and who would eventually take the reins, according to discussions with several former employees and executives at the company and family friends. They declined to be identified by name when talking about private matters.

Jonathan, who joined Mango in 2005, had been seen as heir apparent at a company that is now one of the most prominent clothing retailers in Europe and a prime competitor of Zara. At one point, he became its informal chief executive officer overseeing all product areas.

But his father cast a long shadow, according to some of the people. One said it felt like the son was being set up to struggle. His two sisters also spent periods inside the business, eventually moving on.

Like other founder-led groups, Mango struggled with succession planning as Isak aged. For many years before an outsider settled at the helm, he remained deeply involved in the business and reluctant to fully relinquish control, according to people who worked with him.

By the end of his life, Isak wanted to set up a charitable foundation that would receive part of his fortune, according to a court order for his son’s detention on May 19.

Jonathan suffered a “professional, personal and family crisis, especially in relation to his father”, the court documents said, alleging also that he learned in mid-2024 that Isak had intended to change his will and create a foundation.

The judge pointed to Jonathan’s “obsession” with money.

Jonathan was bailed for €1 million (S$1.5 million), forced to give up his passport and ordered to report to court once a week.

A spokesman for Jonathan and the family declined to comment when contacted by e-mail. They referred to an earlier statement reiterating his innocence.

“The homicide theory is inconsistent, but above all, it is painful,” the statement said. “It stigmatises an innocent man. Now the real process begins, and the truth and his innocence will shine through.”

Mango’s management has also defended Jonathan, calling him a victim. The company declined to comment for this story when contacted by e-mail, along with the same PR firm used by the family.

The father

A Turkish-Jewish immigrant who arrived in Spain as a teenager, Isak began building his first business in the 1970s, selling imported blouses to classmates while he was barely out of school. He and his brother, Nahman, later opened a small shop in Barcelona selling Levi’s, Lee and Wrangler jeans.

The business quickly expanded, eventually shifting from reselling denim to designing its own clothes. Founded in 1984, Mango grew into one of Europe’s largest fashion chains, earning Isak a fortune worth about US$4 billion (S$5 billion).

Those who worked with him in those early years describe a man with a vision who was forceful, but charming.

Turkish-Jewish immigrant Isak Andic built Mango from a small shop in Barcelona into one of Europe’s largest fashion chains. PHOTO: AFP

While he was approachable, he had a meritocratic streak that could feel austere. A friend who was hired in the early days described having to earn their place, being told on their first day the job was to sweep the floor and organise a stock room.

For all his success, Isak also had an approach to business that often manifested in bold bets that went unchecked, contributing to a company culture that revolved heavily around the founder’s instincts and authority.

He would hire people on impulse, offering them copious salaries only to be soon frustrated by their performance, three of the people said.

Even as the executive committee grew larger, Isak was still very much involved, especially around product. His office sat alongside design teams.

One of Isak’s biggest achievements, as an immigrant, was perhaps his acceptance into Catalonia’s business elite, a tightly knit circle of old money families, and also wider recognition in Spain.

At an awards ceremony in March 2024, King Felipe VI praised him as “a clear example of a self-made person”, crediting his successes to “passion, enthusiasm and discipline”.

The son

Jonathan had the typical upbringing of a mogul’s son: boarding school in Switzerland, studies in the US, an MBA back in Spain, followed by various roles in the family business.

While one former executive described his father as the sun – “something you can’t be too close to nor too far from” – Jonathan struggled to find his groove as a leader.

Several people close to him around the time of his ascent said he was under enormous pressure to live up to his father, and that he experienced this as a matter of duty and preserving his family’s honour.

The pressure Isak placed on Jonathan was crushing, one person said, pushing him twice as hard as a normal employee because he was his son.

He strived to gain his father’s recognition even as Isak could be dismissive of him. Jonathan’s sisters, Judith and Sarah, ended up detaching themselves from Mango in part because of Isak’s exacting standards, one person said.

Until 2020, there was no formal CEO beneath Isak, and who would take over one day became ambiguous. In 2010, he publicly insisted that the company’s interests should prevail over those of the family, but the comments implied that his children were being considered for leadership.

He told an audience in Barcelona that whether his son or one of his daughters took over from him would depend on “their willingness to work”. They can be simple employees, executives, or join as partners, he said. “That’s up to them to decide.”

Jonathan’s stint at the top was short-lived. He eventually joined the board around 2013, accumulating responsibilities across product categories, including the key women’s wear line. He was made vice-chairman alongside Mr Daniel Lopez, one of Isak’s closest confidantes and an executor of his will.

Public filings show Jonathan and his father were also jointly registered as co-executives of the company trading as Mango. Throughout 2014, he was presented as Isak’s successor, effectively acting as CEO.

Things then changed quickly.

The following year, Mango embarked on an expensive and risky transformation toward faster fashion, aiming to compete more closely with Zara’s model. The company incurred losses for three straight years. Jonathan was sidelined.

But Jonathan was not to blame for the bruising period, according to several people, who said many of the decisions that caused the crisis preceded him or were taken by others.

Two people said the transition was botched in part because Jonathan was surrounded by colleagues that were happy to see him fail.

Isak turned to his finance chief, Mr Toni Ruiz. After being hired in 2015, he was made general manager in 2018 and CEO two years later.

Several people said he had a talent for managing tensions diplomatically, without ever having to confront Isak directly. He was largely considered by Isak as the savior of the company, several people said.

An image of the late Mango founder Isak Andic is projected as Mango CEO Toni Ruiz (centre) stands next to CFO Margarita Salvans and chief expansion and franchise officer Daniel Lopez. PHOTO: AFP

Jonathan reported to Mr Ruiz as part of the executive committee. He still held some influence, enough to make Mr Ruiz occasionally exasperated.

Once, Jonathan spent €800 on a specific style of chair in a new flagship store, causing Mr Ruiz to privately complain that similar furniture was available at Ikea for a fraction of the cost, according to one person.

Mango thrived under Mr Ruiz, reaching record sales for three consecutive years after the pandemic and becoming one of Europe’s largest fashion retailers.

By this point, Isak was spending more time away from the company, stopping by for lunches with executives but being able to delegate the day-to-day affairs to Mr Ruiz. Then tragedy struck.

The ‘accident’

Isak fell fatally from a cliff in Montserrat, about 60km from Barcelona on a hiking trail. He was 71.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, Catalonia’s police force, initially called it an accident, and a few days later the case was provisionally closed. By the end of the following month, it was reopened at the request of the Mossos investigations unit, according to the May 19 court document.

Jonathan told investigators he proposed the outing as an opportunity for the two to reconcile privately.

Over the following 17 months, police interviewed witnesses while examining phone records, messages and geolocation data, according to the court document. Interviewees included Jonathan’s psychologist, it said.

One of Isak’s biggest concerns was to safeguard the family’s wealth from a relationship breakdown.

A divorcee who dated several socialites in later life, Isak was very critical of Jonathan’s private life, one person said. (Jonathan married influencer Paula Nata in September 2024.)

In the months after Isak’s death, Jonathan stepped down from his position at Mango Man, while Mr Ruiz added the role of board chairman to his CEO position.

Jonathan controls 95 per cent of the company with his two sisters, while Mr Ruiz has 5 per cent, courtesy of an unprecedented gift from Isak to reward performance. The unfolding case now casts a shadow over a company that has long been rumoured to one day seek a public listing.

After Jonathan became an official suspect in October 2025, Mr Ruiz, together with the two other executors of the will, wrote in a Spanish newspaper that the public scrutiny was contributing to a “parallel conviction that causes irreparable harm”.

They defended Jonathan’s innocence, stating that “he is himself only a victim”.

It has also rocked Catalonia. For many Catalans, Mango is seen as one of the region’s signature corporate success stories. Many people grew up with the brand and see it as “theirs”.

The case has been the subject of intense public fascination, unleashing a wave of speculation online and in homes and bars.

Then the latest twist came on May 19.

A judge saw sufficient indications to consider that Isak’s death “could be a non-accidental death” with “active and premeditated participation” by his son.

The handcuffed Mango heir was on the front page of most Spanish newspapers, La Vanguardia dedicating three full pages to the coverage.

The court document cited such things as Jonathan’s luxury SUV allegedly driving to the place where he and his father hiked three times in the week prior to their meeting, and that the son’s phone mysteriously disappeared during a two-day trip to Ecuador.

The judge in the town of Martorell, between Barcelona and Monserrat, will now decide whether Jonathan is formally charged or if the case is closed.

El Pais reported that Jonathan’s legal team is now studying the 1,400-page investigation and weighing that to do next. BLOOMBERG