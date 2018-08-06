A cool way to spend an unbearably hot day

A day at the zoo in the city of Mulhouse in eastern France is a great way to beat the heat - and when a polar bear comes right up to greet you, it has to be the coolest thing yet for any visitor. Many areas were on heatwave alert yesterday and temper
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
10 min ago

A day at the zoo in the city of Mulhouse in eastern France is a great way to beat the heat - and when a polar bear comes right up to greet you, it has to be the coolest thing yet for any visitor. Many areas were on heatwave alert yesterday and temperatures in the south of France were expected to again peak near 40 deg C. Elsewhere, firefighters from Portugal and Spain worked jointly to contain a forest fire near their shared border as temperatures climbed towards record highs. At least three people died of heatstroke in Spain last week.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 06, 2018, with the headline 'A cool way to spend an unbearably hot day'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!